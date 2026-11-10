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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Missing PWD employee’s body found in Mandi's Rana Khad

Missing PWD employee’s body found in Mandi's Rana Khad

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Abhinav Vashisht
Kullu, Updated At : 01:09 AM Nov 10, 2026 IST
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The body of the PWD multi-task worker, who had been missing for five days, found in Rana Khad of Mandi district on Sunday.
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The body of a 26-year-old employee of the Public Works Department (PWD), who had been missing for five days, was found in a stream in Mandi district on Sunday. The body of Anil Kumar, a resident of Banog village in Nohli panchayat of Jogindernagar subdivision, was found in Rana Khad, about 1 km from his home.

Anil was working as a multi-task worker in the PWD. He had left home for duty on November 4 but did not reach his workplace. His family searched for him and lodged a missing person report with the police. The police launched a search operation and also called a sniffer dog squad from Hamirpur.

On Sunday, local residents spotted a body in Rana Khad and informed the police. A police team reached the spot and retrieved the body from the water stream.

The body was identified and sent for a post-mortem examination on Monday. It was later handed over to the family. The circumstances surrounding Anil’s death remain unclear. The police said that the exact cause of death would be known only after the post-mortem report was received.

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