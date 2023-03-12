Missing Shimla boy traced to Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 11

The police have traced a 15-year-old boy, who had gone missing from Shimla under mysterious circumstances on March 9, to Chandigarh.

The police said they had received a complaint from Kishore Sharma that his son had gone from Kuftadhar area to celebrate his birthday with friends but did not return. Sharma added that the mobile phone number of his son was also not reachable.

Fearing a foul play, the police had registered a case under Section 363 of the IPC at Sadar police station here. They managed to trace him to Chandigarh after following leads.

The police handed him over to his parents after completing formalities. The boy had left for Chandigarh alone without informing anyone, added the police.