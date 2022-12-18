Missing youth's body found in Dharamsala

Dharamsala, December 17
The body of Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Maiti village near Shahpur, was recovered from the Cantt nullah near Dharamsala today. He had gone missing on December 8 and his family had lodged a police complaint on December 13.
Rakesh’s family stated in the police complaint that he had a fight with a local youth at a marriage party on December 8. He had been missing since then. The police recovered Rakesh’s body from the nullah today. The bereaved family members alleged slackness on the part of the police. They demanded that the accused be arrested immediately.
The police had registered a missing complaint, which would now be converted into murder case, said officials. The body was sent for a post-mortem.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Government has shown red card to many obstacles thwarting development of North East region: PM Modi
He also inaugurated, dedicated and laid the foundation stone...
Jaipur man kills aunt, chops body into 10 pieces; used suitcase, bucket to dump body parts
In CCTV footage, accused was seen dragging a heavy suitcase ...
Argentina vs France: Stage set for clash of titans in FIFA World Cup final
History beckons Argentine superstar Lionel Messi and France’...
Why is BJP-led Centre allowing imports from China when it is attacking India: Kejriwal
Also hit out at the Central government over rising inflation...
Coming up in Hawaii with Indian help, world’s largest ‘eye on the universe’
The 30-metre telescope will be the most gigantic scope ever ...