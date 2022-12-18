Missing youth's body found in Dharamsala

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, December 17

The body of Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Maiti village near Shahpur, was recovered from the Cantt nullah near Dharamsala today. He had gone missing on December 8 and his family had lodged a police complaint on December 13.

Rakesh’s family stated in the police complaint that he had a fight with a local youth at a marriage party on December 8. He had been missing since then. The police recovered Rakesh’s body from the nullah today. The bereaved family members alleged slackness on the part of the police. They demanded that the accused be arrested immediately.

The police had registered a missing complaint, which would now be converted into murder case, said officials. The body was sent for a post-mortem.