‘Mission-414’ to help raise voter turnout

Shimla, March 22

As 414 polling stations in Himachal Pradesh registered less than 60 per cent voters turnout rate (VTR) in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has decided to start polling station specific interventions in these polling stations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in a mission mode called Mission-414 to increase the VTR. This was stated by Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manish Garg here today.

“All these polling stations would be made model polling stations and the booth youth icons would be appointed from amongst the first-time voters in these polling booths,” he said. He said the commission was also focusing on the polling stations, which have the history of ‘poll boycotts’.

“Special signature walls would be set up in these polling stations at conspicuous places under the theme ‘Yes, I will vote’,” he said. As a special gesture, invitation cards prepared by children of the area would be given to the voters to boost their enthusiasm and join the festival of democracy.

“The commission was also engaging adventure, sports associations, etc., to connect with the masses and motivate them to assist in strengthening democracy. “To increase voter turnout in these 414 polling stations, special cultural events under the UTSAV theme would be organised in these polling stations. Besides, an exclusive IEC campaign will be launched in these areas to increase the voter turnout,” he added.

