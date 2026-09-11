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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal: Mission Apno Tak helps Balh administration trace Kapurthala woman’s family

Himachal: Mission Apno Tak helps Balh administration trace Kapurthala woman’s family

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Dipender Manta
Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 01:03 AM Sep 11, 2026 IST
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Mamta (right) with Balh SDM Smritika Negi.
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In a heartening example of persistence, compassion and coordinated administrative efforts, the Balh administration in Mandi district has traced a Kapurthala woman’s family.

The family of Mamta, alias Manju, a resident of Kapurthala, Punjab, was traced within four days under the ‘Mission Apno Tak’ initiative.

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Balh SDM Samritika Negi said the initiative is aimed at reuniting vulnerable persons separated from their families.

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Mamta, aged around 32 years, was found in Una district on May 30, 2021. She was subsequently provided institutional care and counselling at Swadhar Greh, Chalakkha, in Mandi district.

She had a limited information about her family and her past. A communication barrier and her limited memory made the process of tracing her family particularly challenging.

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According to SDM Negi, she met Mamta on August 27 and started piecing together the available information. Working through the fragments of memories and details that Mamta could recall, the administration team continued the search without losing hope.

The efforts yielded results on August 31, when Mamta’s family was traced to Kapurthala, four days after the search began.

The emotional high point came when Mamta was able to see and speak to her family via a video call after several years of separation.

The SDM said for the administration ‘Mission Apno Tak’ is not merely about reuniting missing persons with their families but about restoring identity, dignity, hope and human connections. She emphasised that the passage of years should not become a reason for a vulnerable person to lose hope of finding the family.

Negi expressed gratitude to Mandi CDPO Jitender Saini, Sabita Chanda of IndiaCares, Dr Ruma Devi, Dr Parminder Singh, the local support network, Shakti Sadan and the entire administration and field team for their collective efforts in making the reunion possible.

Officials from Punjab are expected to visit Himachal Pradesh this week to take Mamta back and facilitate her reunion with her family in Kapurthala, subject to the necessary coordination and formalities.

The Balh administration is now working to extend ‘Mission Apno Tak’, with the broader objective of helping vulnerable persons separated from their families find their way back to their loved ones.

“Four days. One search. One family found. Sometimes, hope only needs someone to keep looking,” the administration said, encapsulating the spirit of the initiative.

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