Mission Bharpoor 2.0 rolled out in Kangra to combat child malnutrition

The Kangra district administration and the Women and Child Development Department on Tuesday launched ‘Mission Bharpoor 2.0’ at Rakkar in Dharamsala to prevent malnutrition among children and ensure their proper physical and mental development. The initiative is being implemented with technical support from scientists at the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology (CSIR-IHBT).

Kangra Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa, who was the chief guest at the launch, said healthy children were the foundation of a healthy family, society and a strong nation.

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The DC said Mission Bharpoor was an innovative initiative under which children were being provided with scientifically developed, nutritious and palatable supplementary products. He clarified that these products were not a substitute for regular meals but were intended to supplement the child’s diet.

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Bairwa appealed to parents to spend more time with their children and discourage excessive use of mobile phones.

CSIR-IHBT Director Sudesh Yadav said the institute had developed specialised nutritional products for children containing essential nutrients, including iron, zinc, calcium and protein, in accordance with scientific standards.

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District Programme Officer, Women and Child Development, Ashok Sharma, said based on the experience and outcomes of the first phase, efforts had now been made to introduce suitable nutritional products for children below two years of age under Mission Bharpoor 2.0.

During the programme, the DC distributed the scientifically developed nutritional products among children and sensitised parents about their appropriate use.