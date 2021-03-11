Mission Repeat: BJP chief meets Kangra district leaders over election strategy

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, April 23

JP Nadda, BJP national president, held a meeting with party leaders from Kangra district today to formulate a strategy for the forthcoming Assembly elections in the state. Sources said that around 50 BJP leaders attended the meeting held in the Circuit House here.

Nadda met former Chief Minister Shanta Kumar in Palampur last night and discussed with him the political situation in the district. The sources said that Nadda obtained feedback from the Kangra leaders regarding the party’s position in Himachal for the forthcoming Assembly elections. Kangra, having 15 Assembly segments, is vital for its Mission Repeat. In the 2017 Assembly elections, the party had won 10 seats in Kangra. The party, which is on the back foot after the defeat in the four byelections last year, is upbeat after the victory in the recent Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa.

Nadda said the BJP was confident that like Uttarakhand, it would again form government in Himachal. “The BJP has formed governments for the second term consecutively in four states due to their good work,” he added.

Nadda praised CMJai Ram Thakur and said the government had done excellent work in tackling the Covid situation and providing relief to the residents.