Mission Sambhav takes anti-drug drive to Banjar school

Mission Sambhav, War Against Drugs, a flagship initiative of the Himalayan Volunteer Tourism (HVT) Foundation, organised a drug awareness programme at a school in Banjar yesterday. Supported by Trident Automobiles under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, the event focused on prevention and early intervention in line with the objectives of the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan.

Unlike conventional awareness programmes, Mission Sambhav has adopted a “Catch Them Young” approach to reduce the demand for addictive substances among youngsters before experimentation develops into addiction. The organisers said that while law enforcement agencies work to curb the supply of drugs, prevention at the community and school levels is equally important. Students were introduced to real-life experiences and the consequences of substance abuse through personal accounts, a short film made in the valley and a presentation tailored to their age group. The programme also aimed to address the stigma associated with addiction and encourage young people to seek help at an early stage. Students from the SP Jain Institute of Management and Research, Mumbai, who are interning in the rural Himalayas, helped structure the session. The initiative draws on Mission Sambhav’s experience of conducting drug prevention programmes in Ladakh, Delhi and Mumbai.

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Banjar SDM Pankaj Sharma, the chief guest, interacted with students and urged them to stay away from substance abuse and focus on education, sports and other constructive activities. He emphasised that having the confidence to say “no” was one of the strongest tools available to young people. Banjar SHO Sanjeev Kumar apprised the students of the legal provisions relating to drugs and explained the consequences of substance abuse and involvement in drug-related activities.

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A key component of the programme was the launch of the Mission Sambhav Ambassador Programme.