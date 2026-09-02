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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Mission Vatsalya: 22 more kids okayed for sponsorship in Chamba

Mission Vatsalya: 22 more kids okayed for sponsorship in Chamba

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Tribune News Service
Chamba, Updated At : 09:56 PM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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Chamba DC Mukesh Repaswal and district officials during a workshop on reducing financial vulnerability during floods.
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The District Sponsorship and Foster Care Approval Committee, constituted under Mission Vatsalya, approved 22 new cases for financial assistance under its sponsorship scheme at a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Repaswal in Chamba on Wednesday.

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The meeting reviewed the financial and social assistance being provided to children, the eligibility of beneficiaries under the sponsorship programme, and measures to ensure the effective implementation of child welfare schemes.

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Repaswal directed officials to ensure that government welfare schemes aimed at protecting, educating and supporting the overall development of children reached eligible beneficiaries in a timely manner.

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He stressed the need to strengthen the identification of eligible children, review cases regularly and ensure continuity of assistance so that no deserving child was deprived of government support.

He called for better coordination among departments dealing with child protection, and said the welfare and best interests of children should remain the priority.

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District Child Protection Officer Rajesh Ram informed the committee that 92 children were currently covered under the sponsorship programme. The committee was also informed about 26 cases in which the Child Welfare Committee had recommended discontinuation of benefits.

The Deputy Commissioner directed officials to examine whether eligible children whose sponsorship benefits had been discontinued could be provided assistance under the Sukh Ashray or Sukh Shiksha schemes, based on their individual needs. The committee also scrutinised the eligibility and required documents of 22 new cases seeking assistance under the sponsorship scheme. Following the scrutiny, all 22 cases were approved.

A proposal to provide financial assistance to a total of 69 children during the 2026-27 financial year was also discussed. Repaswal directed officials to ensure that assistance was provided to eligible children as per the prescribed norms without delay. He further directed officials to take up the matter with the Directorate of Women and Child Development for additional budgetary provisions, wherever required, to ensure uninterrupted assistance to beneficiaries.

The meeting was attended by Child Welfare Committee Chairman Yugal Kishore Marwah, Child Protection Officer Rinku Sharma and others.

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