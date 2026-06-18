Miyar valley set for connectivity push as key bridges to be opened in week

Road connectivity in the remote Miyar Valley of Lahaul and Spiti is set to receive a major boost, with newly constructed bridges over the Changut and Udgos rivulets expected to be inaugurated and opened to traffic within a week.

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This was announced by Lahaul and Spiti MLA Anuradha Rana during a recent review of ongoing infrastructure and flood protection works across the valley.

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The MLA visited several project sites, including bridge construction works over the Changut, Udgos and Dhondhal (Karpat) rivulets. Officials of the Public Works Department informed her that the bridges at Changut and Udgos were in the final stages of completion, with all major construction work already finished.

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PWD (Udaipur Division) Executive Engineer Ashwani Kumar said five bridges were under construction in the region at a cost of Rs 3.5 crore. He added that around 70 per cent of the work had been completed, with progress continuing on the remaining portion.

The opening of these bridges is expected to significantly improve connectivity in the region, particularly during the monsoon, when rising water levels often disrupt road access.

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Area residents have welcomed the development, describing it as a long-awaited step toward improving transportation, access to essential services, and economic opportunities in the remote valley.

During the visit, the MLA reviewed the situation at Dhondhal rivulet, where traffic had recently been disrupted due to a sudden increase in water discharge. The Public Works Department restored the route on priority, and vehicular movement has since resumed.

However, damage to the abutment of the proposed bridge at the site has necessitated a change in plans. Authorities have identified an alternative location for launching the bridge, and construction activities have already commenced.

Apart from the bridge projects, the MLA inspected culvert construction works at the Bhingi and Tamlu ‘nalas’, and other vulnerable locations. She also reviewed flood control measures being implemented in Karpat village to protect local settlements and infrastructure from seasonal flooding.