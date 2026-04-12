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Home / Himachal Pradesh / MLA Butail launches development works worth Rs 69.47 lakh in Palampur

MLA Butail launches development works worth Rs 69.47 lakh in Palampur

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Palampur, Updated At : 09:11 PM Apr 12, 2026 IST
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MLA Ashish Butail inaugurates projects in Palampur.
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MLA Ashish Butail inaugurated and the laid foundation stones for several development projects worth Rs 69.47 lakh in wards 3 and 15 of the Palampur Municipal Corporation, reaffirming the government’s focus on strengthening urban infrastructure and public amenities.

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He laid the foundation stone for a public park worth Rs 10 lakh in Kesar Bagh Colony and inaugurated roads constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 35 lakh. The MLA also inaugurated a Rs 6-lakh link road to ease traffic flow and improve connectivity in the area.

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In Ward 15, the MLA inaugurated a community hall constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 18.47 lakh. The facility is expected to serve as a vital hub for social, cultural and family events, offering a much-needed space for community gatherings.

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Butail said the state government was committed to planned and inclusive development, with public welfare at the forefront. He highlighted that facilities such as parks and open gyms were being promoted to provide improved recreational and health opportunities, particularly for children and senior citizens.

The MLA also announced upcoming major infrastructure initiatives, including a sewerage project estimated at Rs 10 crore, which, he said, will be launched soon to strengthen the sanitation system in the area. He added that proper drainage facilities would be developed alongside roads to prevent waterlogging.

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Further, two electricity sub-stations would be established at a projected cost of Rs 20 crore, a move expected to significantly improve power supply and address long-standing electricity issues in various parts of Palampur, he said.

Mayor Gopal Nag, Deputy Mayor Raj Kumar and several officials, along with locals, were present during the programme.

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