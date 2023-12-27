MLA calls for natural farming in Mandi district

Mandi, December 26
A one-day seminar for farmers was organised today at Sandhol village in Mandi district by the Agricultural Technology Management Agency (ATMA). The seminar aimed at educating farmers about the benefits of natural farming.
Dharampur MLA Chander Shekhar, who was the chief guest of the event, encouraged the farmers to avoid using chemical fertilisers and pesticides in order to produce poison-free crops, reducing the risk of disease. He called upon the farmers to adopt natural farming techniques instead.
The MLA said bamboo is found in abundance in Dharampur and should be used properly so that the income of the locals can increase. He also ordered the Agriculture Department to organise an exposure camp for the women of Sandhol to further promote natural farming. He also distributed water filters to 85 BPL families in Datwad Panchayat.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Dense fog in region affects rail, road, air traffic
Low visibility in many parts of Delhi amid dense fog; trains...
1990 batch IAS officer Vijoy Kumar Singh repatriated to Punjab; set to take over as principal secretary to CM Bhagwant Mann
The posting orders of Singh as PS to CM are expected to be i...
2 youths caught on CCTV walking on road close to Israel Embassy shortly before explosion; security tightened in Delhi
The police have increased security in the national capital a...
In the backdrop of WFI row, Rahul Gandhi meets Bajrang Punia, other wrestlers at 'akhara' in Haryana's Jhajjar
The Congress leader sees the daily routine of wrestlers at t...
Actor Lee Sun-kyun of Oscar-winning film 'Parasite' found dead in car in Seoul
Police were searching for Lee after his family reported he l...