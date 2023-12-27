MLA calls for natural farming in Mandi district

Tribune News Service

Mandi, December 26

A one-day seminar for farmers was organised today at Sandhol village in Mandi district by the Agricultural Technology Management Agency (ATMA). The seminar aimed at educating farmers about the benefits of natural farming.

Dharampur MLA Chander Shekhar, who was the chief guest of the event, encouraged the farmers to avoid using chemical fertilisers and pesticides in order to produce poison-free crops, reducing the risk of disease. He called upon the farmers to adopt natural farming techniques instead.

The MLA said bamboo is found in abundance in Dharampur and should be used properly so that the income of the locals can increase. He also ordered the Agriculture Department to organise an exposure camp for the women of Sandhol to further promote natural farming. He also distributed water filters to 85 BPL families in Datwad Panchayat.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mandi