MLA: Congress took ‘anti-people’ decisions in first 12 months

Tribune News Service

Shimla December 29

BJP MLA and state media incharge Randhir Sharma on Friday said the first 12 months of the Congress government in the state would be remembered for its anti-people decisions, apart from raising Rs 12,000-crore loan.

During a press conference here, he said, “During these 12 months, more than 1,000 institutions were denotified, diesel prices were hiked by Rs 6, the cost of a bag of cement was increased by Rs 10 and electricity rates increased by 19 per cent. Under the Revenue Department, the stamp duty, too, has been increased multifold.”

“Moreover, this government has laid off outsourced employees. Devotees have been asked to pay a fee to visit shrines. Women are kept waiting for Rs 1,500 per month. Youth are waiting for jobs, employees are waiting for salaries and retired employees are waiting for pension,” he added.

