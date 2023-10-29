MLA donates medical items

Chamba, October 28
Local MLA Neeraj Nayar yesterday donated necessary medical accessories to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Government Medical College and Hospital for the well-being of patients. He said that the medical accessories included five wheelchairs, four stretchers, five trolleys, 1,000 essential injections, 3,000 medicine kits and 10 blood pressure monitoring machines.
He said, “I donated medical accessories in the memory of my mother Chanchal Nayar, a social worker, who passed away recently.” Medical College Principal SS Dogra expressed gratitude to the MLA for his noble gesture.
