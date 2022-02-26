MLA files complaint against cop

Shimla, February 25
An incident of the police allegedly misbehaving with Congress MLA from Kusumpti constituency Aniruddh Singh has come to notice. The MLA has filed a complaint with the police.
In his complaint, Aniruddh Singh said on February 22, when he was returning to Shimla in his SUV and driving the vehicle himself, a traffic jam occurred near the old bus stand. The behaviour of the constable clearing the jam was not appropriate.
“He came near my vehicle and banged it and when I told him that I am an MLA and he should talk politely, he said that he had seen many chief ministers, ministers, MLAs and officers and do not bother about anyone,” the MLA said. The MLA said he could not report the matter earlier as he was busy with tour of senior Congress leader Anand Sharma and demanded stringent action against the erring constable. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
198 killed, over 1,000 injured in Russian invasion: Ukraine Minister
Russian forces capture southeastern city of Melitopol, repor...
First batch of Indian students enter Hungary from Ukraine; embassy issues fresh advisory
India sets up camp offices in Lviv and Chernivtsi towns in w...
First Air India evacuation flight departs from Bucharest with 219 Indians; second flight on course
The airline's second evacuation flight departs from Delhi at...
India abstains on UNSC resolution that 'deplores' Russian aggression against Ukraine
The resolution did not pass as Russia, a Permanent Member of...
Ukrainian President Zelensky seeks Indian support at UNSC, speaks with PM Modi
PM Modi expressed India’s willingness to contribute to peace...