MLA files complaint against cop

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 25

An incident of the police allegedly misbehaving with Congress MLA from Kusumpti constituency Aniruddh Singh has come to notice. The MLA has filed a complaint with the police.

In his complaint, Aniruddh Singh said on February 22, when he was returning to Shimla in his SUV and driving the vehicle himself, a traffic jam occurred near the old bus stand. The behaviour of the constable clearing the jam was not appropriate.

“He came near my vehicle and banged it and when I told him that I am an MLA and he should talk politely, he said that he had seen many chief ministers, ministers, MLAs and officers and do not bother about anyone,” the MLA said. The MLA said he could not report the matter earlier as he was busy with tour of senior Congress leader Anand Sharma and demanded stringent action against the erring constable. —