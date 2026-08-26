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Home / Himachal Pradesh / MLA flays Dehra police over FIR against three BJP workers

MLA flays Dehra police over FIR against three BJP workers

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Our Correspondent
Nurpur, Updated At : 01:20 AM Aug 26, 2026 IST
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Jaswan-Pragpur MLA Bikram Thakur.
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Jaswan-Pragpur MLA Bikram Thakur has condemned the Dehra police for registering an FIR against three BJP workers of his constituency for displaying party flags. In a statement issued here on Sunday, Thakur alleged that the Dehra police were functioning as “Congress agents” and cautioned police officials against implicating BJP workers in false cases. He added that the police officials should remember that the BJP would form government next year.

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BJP workers had staged a protest and dharna outside the office of the Regional Manager of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) depot in Dehra on August 12 against the alleged deterioration of services at the Sansarpur-Terrace bus depot.

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The protesters had alleged that bus routes were being discontinued and buses in good condition, along with staff, were being shifted to other HRTC depots. Before the dharna, the BJP workers had displayed party flags outside the bus depot while Congress workers also put up their party flags at the same location.

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Heated exchanges had taken place between the workers of the two parties. Thakur, who reached the spot, had intervened and pacified both sides, preventing the situation from escalating.

The former Industry Minister accused the Congress government of deliberately weakening the HRTC depot at Sansarpur-Terrace, which was established during the previous BJP government in his native constituency.

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He alleged that all buses in good condition had been shifted from the Sansarpur-Terrace depot to Dehra, leaving obsolete buses that frequently break down while carrying passengers. He said that several buses had operated from Sansarpur-Terrace on both local and interstate routes during the previous BJP government but the present government had gradually discontinued important routes, leaving commuters in the lurch.

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