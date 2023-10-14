MLA: Focus on commercial property tax cases

Our Correspondent

Chamba, October 13

Inder Dutt Lakhanpal, Chairman of the Local Fund Account Committee of Vidhan Sabha, today emphasised need to make the house tax collection system more effective. He directed the officials concerned to give priority to the pending tax cases of commercial properties, hotels etc.

Lakhanpal presided over a meeting to review the audit paras of various institutions here.

The Barsar MLA directed the municipal councils to speed up developmental works on the basis of master plans in Chamba and Dalhousie towns.

