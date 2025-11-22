MLA lays foundation for health, community projects in Kullu village

MLA Sunder Singh Thakur laid the foundation stones for two key development projects in Mashna, one of the remote gram panchayats of Lug Valley in Kullu district. The projects include a modern health and wellness centre and a panchayat community centre.

The upcoming health and wellness centre, to be built for about Rs 79 lakh, is expected to significantly strengthen primary healthcare services in the area. The facility would offer general health check-ups, maternal and child healthcare services, regular medical consultations for senior citizens, free medicine distribution and preventive health awareness programmes.

Similarly, the proposed panchayat community centre, with a projected cost of Rs 1.15 crore, would serve as a major hub for local governance and community activities. Designed with modern amenities, the centre will host panchayat meetings, training sessions and various social and cultural events, enhancing administrative efficiency and encouraging community participation at the grassroots level.

Congratulating residents on the occasion, MLA Sunder Singh Thakur said the ongoing series of development initiatives would continue with full momentum. He added that the benefits of government welfare schemes are now reaching the people more swiftly. “Ensuring quality healthcare at the village level is our top priority. With the construction of the Health and Wellness Centre, people will no longer have to depend on far-off hospitals,” he said.

During the programme, the MLA also announced a grant of Rs 50,000 each from his MLA fund to every Mahila Mandal and Yuvak Mandal in Mashna Panchayat. He instructed departmental officials and panchayat representatives to ensure the timely and quality completion of the projects.

The event was attended by Chief Medical Officer Dr Ranjit Thakur, District Panchayat Officer DR Thakur, Executive Engineer PWD BS Negi, Mashna Gram Panchayat president Baldev, vice-president Yashwant Thakur, officials from various departments, local representatives, members of Mahila and Yuvak Mandals, and a large number of villagers, who expressed their gratitude to the MLA for initiating these much-needed projects.