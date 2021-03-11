MLA-led protest in Kullu called off

Our Correspondent

Kullu, June 10

The indefinite dharna, led by Kullu Sadar MLA Sunder Singh Thakur, in front of the Regional Hospital of Kullu against the government “apathy” in filling vacant posts of doctors was called off after 39 days here today.

The MLA said they had been protesting for over five weeks in which residents and various Yuvak Mandals, Mahila Mandals and other social organisations participated but the state government was apathetic. He said some appointments had been made but still there was no paediatrician or radiologist in the hospital. The MLA said it had been decided that a signature campaign would be started by going door to door. He said signatures of about 50,000 people had been taken in support of the demand. He said the signatures of the people would be sent to the President and the Governor.

The MLA had started the dharna on May 3. The government appointed three specialist doctors for the hospital, including an MD obstetrician, gynaecologist, MD Medicine and MD Radio Diagnosis on three months’ deputation on May 5. A ‘Kullu bandh’ was observed and people held a huge agitation in Dhalpur on May 10. Two specialist doctors, including a gynaecologist and MD Medicine, joined the hospital on May 19.

The Kullu Regional Hospital authorities said now the strength of doctors was 34 and only three posts of were vacant. However, the MLA stated that the protest would continue till all posts were filled permanently.