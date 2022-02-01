Chamba MLA orders repair of school building

Chamba, January 31
Chamba MLA Pawan Nayyar on Monday took stock of the dilapidated building of government primary school, Rajera, falling in gram panchayat Rajera of Chamba district. During the inspection, the MLA said the school building was a lurking danger for students as well as people residing nearby. The MLA directed the officials of the Education Department to repair the building at the earliest. —
