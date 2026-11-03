MLA Pathania announces road, bus service for Shahpur village

Shahpur MLA and Deputy Chief Whip Kewal Singh Pathania on Monday laid the foundation stone of a bridle path, to be built at a cost of Rs 3 lakh, at Jaladi village under the Manjhgran gram panchayat.

Addressing residents, Pathania assured them that a new bus service would soon be introduced in the area to improve public transport. In response to a long-standing demand, he announced a road to connect the Chaudhary and Dhiman hamlets. He also announced a new hand pump and directed the Jal Shakti Department to take steps to resolve drinking water problems and ensure an adequate supply of clean water. An underpass on the national highway at Dadroli Tikka, Manjhgran, has also been sanctioned, he said.

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The MLA said new courses had been introduced at Government College, Shahpur, to expand educational opportunities for students, particularly girls, so that they could pursue higher education closer to home. He urged villagers to increase enrolment at the Government Primary School, Jaladi.

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Among those present were Shahpur SDM Dr Ganesh Thakur, Dharamsala DFO Amit Sharma, Jal Shakti Department Executive Engineer Amit Dogra, Rait BDO Yogendra, officials of various departments and a large number of residents.

Meanwhile, Pathania also congratulated the Chief Minister on the announcement of a record Rs 17.85 crore in cash awards for outstanding sportspersons. Speaking to The Tribune, he described the initiative as unprecedented and said it would go a long way in motivating and nurturing young sporting talent in Himachal Pradesh.