Home / Himachal Pradesh / MLA Rana takes stern stance on Solang-Atal Tunnel traffic chaos

MLA Rana takes stern stance on Solang-Atal Tunnel traffic chaos

Directs police, BRO to act tough on violators, seeks public cooperation to ease congestion

article_Author
Dipender Manta
Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 02:15 AM Jan 05, 2026 IST
A traffic jam on the Manali-Keylong highway. tribune file
The growing problem of prolonged traffic jams between Solang valley and the Atal Tunnel on Manali-Leh highway, largely caused by a surge in tourist vehicles, has been taken seriously by Lahaul and Spiti MLA Anuradha Rana. Acknowledging the difficulties faced by local residents and emergency services due to congestion, the MLA has directed the district police and Border Roads Organisation to take immediate and coordinated steps to improve traffic management on this crucial route.

MLA Anuradha Rana said the issue of long traffic jams has become a regular concern, especially during peak tourist seasons. To address this, the Superintendent of Police (SP), Lahaul-Spiti, and the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Manali, have been instructed to work in close coordination. The primary objective is to ensure that emergency vehicles and local commuters are not forced to remain stuck in traffic for extended periods.

As part of the new measures, the Manali police will now conduct continuous patrolling along the entire route from Solang to the Atal Tunnel. Strict enforcement of traffic rules will be carried out, and tourists found violating traffic norms will be issued challans on the spot. The MLA emphasised that indiscipline among some tourists has significantly contributed to congestion and accidents, making strict action necessary to restore order and safety.

Special concern has also been raised over accidents occurring inside the Atal Tunnel. In response, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has been directed to properly install and maintain safety barriers within the tunnel. Additionally, the police have been instructed to remain on high alert and take timely preventive and corrective measures to avoid mishaps in this sensitive stretch.

MLA Rana highlighted that while administrative and policing efforts are being strengthened, lasting improvement in traffic management is only possible with the cooperation of the general public and tourists. She appealed to visitors to follow traffic rules, park vehicles responsibly, and show patience during peak hours.

She further said the police administration is committed to ensuring smooth traffic flow and public safety, but public participation remains a key factor. “We hope that people and tourists alike will support the police administration so that the traffic system can function smoothly and safely for everyone,” she said.

The administration believes that with better coordination, strict enforcement, improved infrastructure and public cooperation, the long-standing traffic congestion problem on this vital tourist corridor can be effectively managed in the coming days.

