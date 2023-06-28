MLA: Rs 84 crore outlay for social security pension

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, June 27

Rajinder Rana, Sujanpur MLA and chairman of the District Welfare Committee, today said that Rs 84 crore would be disbursed as social security pension in Hamirpur district in the current financial year.

Rana, while addressing a meeting of the committee here, said that 49,487 eligible beneficiaries were receiving social security pension in the district. He added that 92 families belonging to the Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Communities (OBC) would be provided Rs 1.5 lakh each for the construction of houses. A suggestion was made at the meeting to recommend to the state government to increase the house construction assistance fund to Rs 3 lakh.

Barsar MLA Inder Dutt Lakhanpal and Hamirpur MLA Ashish Sharma attended the meeting.