MLA Satti escapes with minor injuries in road accident

UNA, APRIL 18
Una MLA Satpal Singh Satti had a miraculous escape when his vehicle met with an accident near Lathiani village while he was traveling from Una to Shimla today morning. His personal security officer Sandeep Thakur and the driver also escaped with minor injuries.
The accident took place around 10 am while Satpal Satti was on his way to Shimla. In an effort to avoid collision with a vehicle coming from the opposite direction, Satti’s driver made a sudden move, which resulted in the SUV taking three rolls before stopping in an upside down position on the road. People, who were standing at a nearby bus stop, rushed to rescue those trapped inside.
The people broke the glass shields and removed the three trapped passengers, including Satpal Satti. They were rushed to the Bangana hospital where Satti complained of chest pain. He was immediately rushed to Una district hospital. A series of tests, including CT scan, were conducted, said Medical Superintendent Dr Raman Kumar Sharma, adding that the MLA was safe and did not suffer any serious injuries.
Former Una MLA of the Congress party Satpal Singh Raizada rushed to the hospital on getting the news. He wished Satti a speedy recovery and remained by his side for a long time. A few hours later, Satti was discharged from the hospital.
