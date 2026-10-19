MLA Sudhir Sharma questions delay in Dharamsala development projects

In a statement issued here, the former minister said funds for the ice-skating and roller-skating rinks in Dharamsala, whose foundation stone was laid by the Chief Minister on Friday, had been provided during the previous government when he was a minister.

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Targeting Sukhu over the Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP) campus, Sharma asked who was bearing the electricity and water expenses of the university’s under-construction campus at Dehra. He alleged that while the government had funds for an expensive office for the Chief Minister and for helicopter and private jet travel, it lacked resources to speed up construction at the university. He demanded accountability for the use of taxpayers’ money and clarity on the government’s development priorities.

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Sharma also flagged the slow progress of key infrastructure projects in Dharamsala. He said the under-construction bus stand remained in poor condition, while the IT park at Chetru remained locked despite budgetary provisions made during his tenure. He alleged that the delay was undermining employment opportunities for local youth and the region’s economic prospects.

Raising concern over tourism infrastructure, Sharma said the Dharamsala-McLeodganj road remained in a dilapidated condition despite its importance to the region’s tourism economy. He also criticised the delay in rebuilding the bridge connecting Sarah village with Bahl village, claiming that funds had been earmarked for it through NABARD.

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Sharma further accused the Congress government of misleading youth on employment and self-employment, alleging that it had repeatedly presented misleading figures inside and outside the Assembly. He claimed that people were losing faith in the government’s welfare initiatives, adding that the absence of local residents from its programmes reflected growing public dissatisfaction.