DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / MLA Sudhir Sharma questions delay in Dharamsala development projects

MLA Sudhir Sharma questions delay in Dharamsala development projects

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 01:45 AM Oct 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
BJP MLA Sudhir Sharma
Advertisement
BJP MLA Sudhir Sharma on Saturday accused Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of using his Dharamsala visit to claim political credit for development projects sanctioned during previous governments, alleging that the Congress government had little to showcase in terms of new initiatives for the constituency.

In a statement issued here, the former minister said funds for the ice-skating and roller-skating rinks in Dharamsala, whose foundation stone was laid by the Chief Minister on Friday, had been provided during the previous government when he was a minister.

Advertisement

Targeting Sukhu over the Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP) campus, Sharma asked who was bearing the electricity and water expenses of the university’s under-construction campus at Dehra. He alleged that while the government had funds for an expensive office for the Chief Minister and for helicopter and private jet travel, it lacked resources to speed up construction at the university. He demanded accountability for the use of taxpayers’ money and clarity on the government’s development priorities.

Advertisement

Sharma also flagged the slow progress of key infrastructure projects in Dharamsala. He said the under-construction bus stand remained in poor condition, while the IT park at Chetru remained locked despite budgetary provisions made during his tenure. He alleged that the delay was undermining employment opportunities for local youth and the region’s economic prospects.

Raising concern over tourism infrastructure, Sharma said the Dharamsala-McLeodganj road remained in a dilapidated condition despite its importance to the region’s tourism economy. He also criticised the delay in rebuilding the bridge connecting Sarah village with Bahl village, claiming that funds had been earmarked for it through NABARD.

Advertisement

Sharma further accused the Congress government of misleading youth on employment and self-employment, alleging that it had repeatedly presented misleading figures inside and outside the Assembly. He claimed that people were losing faith in the government’s welfare initiatives, adding that the absence of local residents from its programmes reflected growing public dissatisfaction.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts