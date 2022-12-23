MLA to give Rs 10L for Bhebad village development

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, December 22

Barsar MLA Inder Dutt Lakhanpal has announced to give Rs 10 lakh for development of Bhebad village at Mehre here today.

Notably, he had secured 71% of the total votes polled.

Appreciating the voters of the village, he said the polling booth at Bhebad performed the best in the segment and he would remain indebted to the locals for the overwhelming support during the polls. He urged people to submit the development schemes for the village. He said he would welcome suggestions on development issues even from ex-MLA Baldev Sharma.

