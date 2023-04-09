MLA wants rescue checkpost at Jalori Pass

Our Correspondent

Kullu, April 8

Anni MLA Lokender Kumar had take up the demand in the Vidhan Sabha for opening a rescue checkpost at the 10,280 feet high Jalori Pass on the National Highway-305, connecting Anni Assembly constituency with the district headquarters of Kullu.

He assured Anni MLA Lokender Kumar that he would visit the area to review the situation.

The pass remains closed for vehicular movement during the winter due to the accumulation of snow and people of the area having relatives on both sides of the Jalori Pass commute on foot from Sojha to Khanag or vice-versa. Many government employees, professionals and businessmen also traverse through the snow-covered pass.

To the MLA’s query, Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi had replied that a rescue checkpost was proposed at Jalori Pass and the construction work on it hut by the Forest Department was in progress. The minister assured the MLA that he would visit the Jalori Pass area to review the situation.

As the 10,280-feet high Jalori Pass remains closed for vehicular movement in the winter, people of 69 panchayats of outer Seraj have to traverse long distances via alternate routes to their destination. The distance between Luhri to Kullu is 120 km but due to the closure of the pass, people have to travel 220 km, which makes the journey tedious and expensive. The people of Anni and Nirmand areas of Kullu district are badly affected as they have to travel longer distance to reach the district headquarters.

A 4.2-km-long Jalori Jot tunnel is proposed between Khanag and Ghiyagi on the Aut-Luhri National Highway-305. The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has started the process. It will be constructed at a cost of about Rs 990 crore. The widening work of the NH-305 is also under progress. The state government will acquire the land and transfer it to the National Highways Authority of India.

Residents have demanded that the widening of the road should be expedited and restoration walls erected to prevent landslides.