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Home / Himachal Pradesh / MLA’s demise sets up Rampur litmus test

MLA’s demise sets up Rampur litmus test

Sukhu govt under pressure to retain Congress bastion in final year of tenure

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Pratibha Chauhan
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:50 AM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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Congress leaders pay their last respects to the mortal remains of Nand Lal at the Congress headquarters in Shimla on Tuesday. Lalit Sharma
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With barely a year left for the next Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the demise of four-time Congress MLA Nand Lal has presented the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu government with the challenge of retaining the prestigious Rampur constituency in a by-election. The contest, likely to be held in March-April 2027, could emerge as a significant political test for the ruling party ahead of the Assembly polls scheduled for November next year.

Nand Lal, 72, represented the reserved Rampur constituency in Shimla district for four consecutive terms, winning the elections in 2007, 2012, 2017 and 2022. A staunch loyalist of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, he was also serving as chairman of the Himachal Pradesh State Finance Commission at the time of his death. With his demise, the Congress strength in the 68-member Assembly has come down to 39, while the BJP has 28 MLAs.

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As per the rules, a by-election must be held within six months of a seat falling vacant. However, the possibility of holding the Rampur by-poll during March-April 2027 is being considered, as several high-altitude areas of the constituency remain snowbound during winter, making polling difficult.

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A by-election in the final year of a government’s tenure carries considerable political significance, with its outcome likely to influence the political narrative ahead of the next Assembly elections. Rampur has traditionally been a Congress stronghold, as has much of Shimla district. The Sukhu government will therefore be under pressure to retain the seat.

The responsibility of steering the Congress campaign will rest heavily on Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, former state Congress president Pratibha Singh and PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh, whose hometown is Rampur. Virbhadra Singh’s influence and political legacy had played a significant role in Nand Lal’s electoral victories over the years.

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Nand Lal entered electoral politics in 2007 after serving in the Special Protection Group (SPG), where he was part of the security detail of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. He had also commanded an ITBP battalion in insurgency-affected Jammu and Kashmir. Although his winning margins had gradually narrowed, he managed to retain the seat in four successive elections. In 2022, he defeated his rival by a slender margin of just 567 votes.

Congress currently holds seven of the eight Assembly seats in Shimla district, with the BJP having won only Chopal in the 2022 elections. Retaining Rampur will thus be crucial for the Congress as it prepares for the larger electoral battle in 2027.

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