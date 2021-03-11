MLAs made big mistake by joining BJP, says Sukhu

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, August 18

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, chairman of the Congress election Campaign Committee, said today that Pawan Kajal and Lakhvinder Rana had gone back to their parent party BJP.

He said that though it was their personal decision, the two MLAs had made a big mistake and missed the opportunity to work with the Congress that was going to form government in the state.

Sukhu said that the defection of Kajal and Rana would not weaken the Congress in Nalagarh and Kangra. People had voted for them as they were Congress candidates despite a BJP wave in 2017. He added that in both constituencies, the Congress had a strong cadre base. The party had more capable leaders to win the seats.

He said that if they had opted to stay in the Congress, they would have got better positions than what they may get in the BJP.

Sukhu said that many BJP leaders wanted to join the Congress but it the party leadership would decide whom to induct. He claimed that sensing that the Congress would perform well in the forthcoming Assembly elections, several BJP leaders were in touch with party leaders.