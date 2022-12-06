MLAs, not AICC, should choose their CM: Shandil

Solan, December 5
DR Shandil, local MLA and chairman of the Congress’ manifesto committee, today said MLAs should choose the Chief Minister rather than the All India Congress Committee (AICC) finalising a name.
Addressing mediapersons here today ahead of counting of votes on December 8, Shandil said MLAs, who are democratically elected, should choose their leader as per the popular tradition. In case, MLAs fail to choose a leader, the high command’s intervention should be sought, he said. He claimed that the Congress would emerge winner by a clear majority and form the next government in the state.
About the candidates in race for chief ministership, Shandil said it was largely a creation of the media.
When asked whether he too was in the race for being the CM, he said he would accept whatever task is assigned to him by the party.
