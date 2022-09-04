MLA’s supporters ‘tear’ CM’s hoardings at Jawali

Rajiv Mahajan

Nurpur, September 3

MLA Arjun Thakur’s supporters allegedly tore hoardings put up in the Jawali Assembly constituency in Kangra district to welcome Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur around midnight.

Sanjay Guleria, Vice-Chairman of the National Small Saving State Advisory Board, had put up the hoardings. However, he stayed away from Chief Minister’s 'Pragatisheel Himachal Sthapna ke 75 Varsh’ function held in Jawali town.

Guleria, who is also a BJP ticket aspirant, said he skipped the function to avoid confrontation with the MLA’s supporters, who, according to sources, had allegedly torn the hoardings. Guleria’s supporters chased them and also fired into the air to scare them.

Earlier, the miscreants had pulled down hoardings displayed by Guleria at Jawali, Labh, Keherian, Samlana and Bharmar and thrown them into the Buhal khud.