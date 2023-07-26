MMU fined Rs 1 crore for taking excess charges from two students

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 25

The Himachal Pradesh Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission has imposed a fine of Rs 1 crore on Maharishi Markandeshwar University and Maharishi Markandeshwar Medical College and Hospital, Kumarhatti, for charging excess fee from its students. The commission has directed the university to deposit the fine in the bank account of the commission within a period of three months.

The commission also observed that apart from two students who had lodged a complaint with the commission, the respondents had charged excess tuition fee, university charges and hostel charges from eight batches of MBBS students from 2013-14 to 2020-21.

“The excess charges taken from students amount to around Rs 104 crore. The students of these eight batches could approach the medical college for refund of the excess charges taken from them,” said Major General Atul Kaushik (retd), chairman of the Himachal Pradesh Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission.

The commission passed the orders on the complaints made by two former MBBS students of the college. “The case is about four year old. The two students had lodged the complaint against the college for charging excess fee after they passed out from the college,” said Maj Gen Kaushik. On finding the complaints correct, the commission has ordered the respondents to refund the excess fee charged from the complaints.

As per the order of the commission, the respondents charged Rs 36.1 lakh collectively from the two complaints during the course of their MBBS degree in the name of tuition fee, hostel charges, university charges and development charges.

Complaint lodged

The commission passed the orders on the complaints made by two former MBBS students of the college. “The two students had lodged the complaint against the college for charging excess fee after they passed out from the college,” said Maj Gen Kaushik, Regulatory Commission chairman. On finding the complaints correct, the commission has ordered the respondents to refund the excess fee.

The commission passed the orders on the complaints made by two former MBBS students of the college. “The two students had lodged the complaint against the college for charging excess fee after they passed out from the college,” said Maj Gen Kaushik, Regulatory Commission chairman. On finding the complaints correct, the commission has ordered the respondents to refund the excess fee.

#Shimla