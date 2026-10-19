Mob attacks Kullu police team, frees 2 charas suspects with seized contraband

A mob of 30 to 40 people allegedly attacked a police team in the Jakrehad area of Lag Valley in Kullu district and freed two suspects along with the contraband seized by the police, officials said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday when the police team was acting on a tip-off about suspected charas trafficking.

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According to the police, the team had received confidential information that two persons were travelling on foot towards Kullu carrying charas. The police intercepted the suspects and allegedly recovered the contraband from their possession.

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However, when news of the police action spread, the local woman pradhan, her husband, the up-pradhan and other residents reportedly reached the spot.

The situation allegedly escalated when a group of around 30 to 40 people attacked the police team and an independent witness. During the confrontation, the mob forcibly took away the two suspects, their bag and the seized charas.

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The police managed to recover 508 grams of charas that had fallen onto the road during the scuffle. The remaining contraband was allegedly taken away by the mob.

Following the incident, the police registered a case under Sections 20 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The woman pradhan and several unidentified persons have been named in the case.

The police have initiated an investigation to identify those involved in the alleged assault and recover the missing contraband.