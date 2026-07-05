Mob torches woman’s hut in Barotiwala over alleged drug peddling

A makeshift hut was set ablaze by a crowd of local residents near the Truck Union office in Barotiwala on Sunday afternoon as public anger erupted against a woman accused of selling drugs in the area.

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A large number of residents gathered near the slum, alleging that the woman had been selling heroin and luring local youth into drug addiction. Amid rising tension, the crowd caught hold of the woman and handed her over to the police. Shortly thereafter, the angry mob demolished her hut, which had allegedly been erected on government land, and set it on fire.

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According to information, residents assembled at Barotiwala Chowk following a call by social worker Vishu Rana and marched towards the slum cluster near the Truck Union office.

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Among those present were Zila Parishad member Rajkumar Choudhary, BJP leader Vidhi Chand Rana, Hansraj Chandel, Yoginder Thakur, Manish, Ram Ratna, and representatives of various social and religious organisations.

Locals alleged that the woman had been involved in drug peddling in the area for a long time. They also claimed that syringes were found in another makeshift structure near her hut.

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However, the police have not confirmed the recovery of any narcotics or drug-related material from the spot and said the matter is under investigation.

As the situation escalated, Barotiwala police reached the scene. According to police, the woman allegedly behaved aggressively, abused police personnel and pelted stones at local residents.

Although the police took her into custody to prevent any untoward incident, the crowd proceeded to set her hut on fire. Additional police personnel were deployed, and the situation was eventually brought under control.

Social worker Vishu Rana alleged that he had submitted a written complaint to the Superintendent of Police, Baddi, and the Barotiwala police station on June 18, seeking action against the woman. The complaint alleged that she was involved in drug trafficking and that several local youths had been affected by the menace. He claimed that the lack of timely action had fuelled resentment among residents.

Superintendent of Police (Baddi) Vinod Kumar Dhiman said police received information from local residents that Pooja Devi, a resident of Pritam Colony, Marrawala, was allegedly selling drugs near the Truck Union office in Barotiwala.

He said a police team was immediately dispatched to the spot, where the woman allegedly adopted an aggressive posture, misbehaved with police personnel and threw stones at local residents.

The woman has been detained, and a case has been registered against her under Sections 126 and 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). She will be produced before the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Baddi, on Monday.