DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Mob torches woman’s hut in Barotiwala over alleged drug peddling

Mob torches woman’s hut in Barotiwala over alleged drug peddling

Accused woman detained after locals hand her over to police; authorities probe allegations

article_Author
Ambika Sharma
Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 09:39 PM Jul 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Angry crowd demolishes and torches hut after woman is taken into police custody. Tribune photo
Advertisement

A makeshift hut was set ablaze by a crowd of local residents near the Truck Union office in Barotiwala on Sunday afternoon as public anger erupted against a woman accused of selling drugs in the area.

Advertisement

A large number of residents gathered near the slum, alleging that the woman had been selling heroin and luring local youth into drug addiction. Amid rising tension, the crowd caught hold of the woman and handed her over to the police. Shortly thereafter, the angry mob demolished her hut, which had allegedly been erected on government land, and set it on fire.

Advertisement

According to information, residents assembled at Barotiwala Chowk following a call by social worker Vishu Rana and marched towards the slum cluster near the Truck Union office.

Advertisement

Among those present were Zila Parishad member Rajkumar Choudhary, BJP leader Vidhi Chand Rana, Hansraj Chandel, Yoginder Thakur, Manish, Ram Ratna, and representatives of various social and religious organisations.

Locals alleged that the woman had been involved in drug peddling in the area for a long time. They also claimed that syringes were found in another makeshift structure near her hut.

Advertisement

However, the police have not confirmed the recovery of any narcotics or drug-related material from the spot and said the matter is under investigation.

As the situation escalated, Barotiwala police reached the scene. According to police, the woman allegedly behaved aggressively, abused police personnel and pelted stones at local residents.

Although the police took her into custody to prevent any untoward incident, the crowd proceeded to set her hut on fire. Additional police personnel were deployed, and the situation was eventually brought under control.

Social worker Vishu Rana alleged that he had submitted a written complaint to the Superintendent of Police, Baddi, and the Barotiwala police station on June 18, seeking action against the woman. The complaint alleged that she was involved in drug trafficking and that several local youths had been affected by the menace. He claimed that the lack of timely action had fuelled resentment among residents.

Superintendent of Police (Baddi) Vinod Kumar Dhiman said police received information from local residents that Pooja Devi, a resident of Pritam Colony, Marrawala, was allegedly selling drugs near the Truck Union office in Barotiwala.

He said a police team was immediately dispatched to the spot, where the woman allegedly adopted an aggressive posture, misbehaved with police personnel and threw stones at local residents.

The woman has been detained, and a case has been registered against her under Sections 126 and 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). She will be produced before the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Baddi, on Monday.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts