Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Mobile phones, tablet, laptop seized from Chinese national

Mobile phones, tablet, laptop seized from Chinese national

Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 02:15 AM Feb 05, 2026 IST
The accused in police custody.
The olice have seized one laptop, two mobile phones and a tablet from a Chinese national arrested in McLeodganj for allegedly staying in India illegally for nearly 130 days without a valid visa. The electronic devices were recovered during his police remand and have been sent to the state forensic science laboratory for detailed examination.

Confirming the development, Additional Superintendent of Police Bir Bahadur said the devices would be analysed to assess the accused’s activities, communication records and possible contacts during his stay in the region. Investigators are also examining whether the accused had links beyond the local area or was engaged in espionage-related activities.

The accused, identified as Lou Wennian (60), a resident of Sichuan province in China, was arrested on February 2. An FIR under Section 14 of the Foreigners Act, 1946 was registered against him at the McLeodganj police station. A local court in Dharamsala on Tuesday granted the police a three-day remand, during which he has been interrogated.

Central intelligence agencies, including the Intelligence Bureau and military intelligence, have joined the probe, especially after the accused reportedly claimed during preliminary questioning that he had earlier worked with the Chinese police. Investigators, however, are facing difficulties due to a language barrier.

The accused will be produced before the court again on Thursday, after completion of the remand period, and police are likely to seek further remand for continued investigation.

