Mock drill held to check Covid readiness at Nurpur hospital

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, December 27

In order to test preparedness for any potential Covid surge, a mock drill was conducted by the Health Department at the local Civil Hospital today.

The drill was conducted to take the overall stock of the situation in terms of the availability of beds, logistics, medicines and also ensure proper functioning of the pressure swing absorption (PSA) oxygen plant, ventilators and other medical equipment in the hospital.

Notably, the previous state government had installed a Rs 2.15 crore PSA oxygen plant in the hospital in January this year. All indoor beds, including 10 in the emergency ward, had been linked with oxygen supply. The plant has a capacity of 1,000 litre per minute and was established with the PM CARES Fund.

Medical Superintendent Susheel Sharma, who supervised the mock drill, said the hospital was ready for the Covid surge, if any. He said an isolation ward for Covid patients had also been prepared and its bed capacity would be increased if needed in future. He also appealed to the public to get the booster dose of Covid vaccine.