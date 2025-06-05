Mock drill on quake preparedness on June 6 in Chamba

As part of the 9th state-level mega mock exercise being organised with the support of the National and State Disaster Management Authorities, Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Repaswal participated virtually in a table top exercise focused on earthquake preparedness. Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav was also present during the session.

Repaswal said under the aegis of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), a state-wide mega mock exercise will be held on June 6, simulating a major earthquake scenario. In Chamba district, the exercise will be conducted across various locations in the Bharmour, Bhattiyat, Salooni, Chamba, Dalhousie and Pangi subdivisions.

The mock drill will simulate emergencies like landslides, fires and collapse of buildings and bridges. The objective is to assess and enhance preparedness and response capabilities through coordinated relief and rescue operations.

The Deputy Commissioner said all concerned stakeholder departments have been directed to ensure proper arrangements, including the setting up of staging areas in the identified disaster-affected zones.

Volunteers from Aapda Mitra, NCC, NSS, NYKS and various social organizations will also be actively involved in the mock drill to enhance community participation in disaster response. Additional Deputy Commissioner Amit Mehra, Chamba SDM Priyanshu Khati, Chief Medical Officer Dr Bipen Thakur, District Development Officer Om Prakash Thakur, District Revenue Officer Vikramjit Singh, Home Guard Commandant Kushal Chand, Executive Engineer PWD Dinesh Kumar, Assistant Engineer Jal Shakti Gaurav Kumar, and officers from central paramilitary forces were also present during the exercise.