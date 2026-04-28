Mock drill organised at Dharamsala’s HPCA Stadium ahead of IPL matches

With three high-profile Indian Premier League (IPL) matches scheduled in May at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamsala, the Kangra district administration has stepped up disaster management preparedness by organising a series of mock drills to handle potential emergencies.

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The first drill, simulating a partial collapse of a spectator stand, was conducted successfully on Tuesday. The exercise tested response mechanisms to a structural failure scenario within the stadium.

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Officials said the drills are being carried out in view of the large crowds expected during the matches, including spectators, players, match officials, VIPs and support staff. The aim is to ensure a swift and coordinated response in the event of any unforeseen incident.

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Emergency Operations Cell incharge Robin Kumar said the exercises are designed around different disaster scenarios. Further drills are scheduled for April 29 and May 5, including simulations of a drone intrusion and airspace threat, a night-time emergency involving power failure and evacuation under low visibility, and a fire emergency in areas such as food courts or electrical rooms.

The drill conducted on Tuesday saw active participation from multiple agencies, including the District Disaster Management Authority, State Disaster Response Force, Home Guards, Fire Department, Health Department, volunteers and the Education Department.

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The exercise involved coordinated rescue and relief operations, evacuation of injured persons, administration of first aid, ambulance management, crowd control and testing of emergency communication systems. Officials said all departments responded on time and demonstrated effective coordination and preparedness. Kumar said the primary objective of the drills was to ensure a prompt and integrated response during emergencies, assess available resources, and strengthen inter-agency coordination.