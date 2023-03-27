Model health institute to be developed in each constituency, says CPS

Kullu, March 26

Chief Parliamentary Secretary (CPS) Sunder Singh Thakur said the state government had decided to develop a model health institute in each Assembly constituency.

He said 134 types of laboratory test facilities, including MRI, CT scan, ultrasound and digital X-ray, and specialists and other staff would be made available in these institutions.

Addressing a gathering as the chief guest at the National Quality Assurance Standard (NQAS) award distribution function held by the Health Department and the National Health Mission Regional Hospital at Atal Sadan here today, he said this would reduce the dependency of the masses on district hospitals and medical colleges, and expert and ultra-modern services could be made available to them.

Thakur said it was witnessed that patients were made to share a bed in the casualty department of the state’s medical colleges, putting them at a risk of getting other diseases.

To deal with this situation, the casualty department is being upgraded and an emergency medicine department is being made in all the medical colleges of the state.

“Critical care blocks with a capacity of 50 beds will be constructed at a cost of about Rs 150 crore. With the aim to provide this service round the clock, the availability of suitable specialists, medical officers, staff nurses and other personnel will be ensured,” he added. — OC

HP Medical Service Corporation

The state govt is going to constitute the HP Medical Service Corporation so that essential medicines, latest machinery and equipment can be procured for various health institutions at reasonable prices & the supply can be ensured on time