Model UN at Lawrence School

Over 120 student-delegates, representing 11 schools from across the country, participated in the three-day long Sanawar Model United Nations (SNAMUN’22). The theme of the conference was 'Accountability, Integrity and Coexistence'. Lawrence School was awarded the best delegation prize. However, following the best tradition of the school, the host school handed over the award to the first runner up, Vivek High School. The best delegate awards went to Saanvi Bayana and Viraj Gupta of the Lawrence School for representing the emergency presidential cabinet of joint intelligence and United Nations General Assembly, respectively.

NCC cadet participates in I-Day event

NCC cadet, Cheena, of the Government Degree College, Sanjauli, participated in the Independence Day event at Red Fort on August 15. College Principal CB Mehta felicitated the cadet and said it was a great achievement for the college and the NCC unit.

Workshop for visually impaired

A two-day workshop was organised by Saksham Trust for the visually impaired people at Government College, Sanjauli, on August 14-15. Around 100 participants from across the state took part in the workshop. The participants were given training in android mobile, latop, etc. Saksham Trust founder Dipender Minocha said the visually impaired could solve several problems in their lives if they learn to use the technology. The trust has set up its office in Shimla and any visually impaired person call them up at 8178345124 for any query or help.

I-day celebrated at Army School, Pooh

The Independence Day was celebrated with great patriotic fervor at Army Tri Peaks Public School, Pooh. In line with ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the school held many activities. Brigadier Pradeep Mehta, Commander, dr 136 (I) Infantry Brigade presented books for the school library. He appreciated the relentless efforts of students and teachers in making the school grow in strength and reputation. He also appreciated the consistent endeavours of armed forces in protecting the country