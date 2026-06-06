Moderate earthquake jolts Palampur; residents recall 1905 deadly Kangra quake

A moderate earthquake measuring 5.0 on the Richter scale shook Palampur and adjoining areas on Saturday night at 10.04 pm, triggering panic among residents and reviving memories of the devastating 1905 Kangra earthquake.

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The tremors were felt across several parts of Kangra district, prompting people to rush out of their homes, offices, and commercial establishments in search of safety. Eyewitnesses reported scenes of panic as residents gathered in open spaces fearing aftershocks.

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According to initial reports, the earthquake caused damage to a hospital building, while cracks were reported in a number of residential houses in different localities. Authorities have begun assessing the extent of the damage, although no reports of casualties had been received till the filing of this report.

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Residents said the tremors were strong enough to shake buildings and household items, causing fear among children, women, and elderly persons. Many people remained outdoors for some time after the quake as a precautionary measure.

The incident has once again highlighted the vulnerability of the Kangra Valley, which falls in a high seismic zone and is considered one of the most earthquake-prone regions in the country.

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The tremor also brought back memories of the catastrophic Kangra earthquake of April 4, 1905, one of the deadliest earthquakes in India’s history. The powerful quake devastated large parts of the Kangra Valley, causing widespread destruction and loss of life. Historical records indicate that nearly 20,000 people were killed, while thousands of houses, temples, and public buildings were reduced to rubble.

Experts have repeatedly emphasized the need for strict adherence to earthquake-resistant building norms in the region. Disaster management authorities have urged residents not to panic during such events and to follow safety guidelines issued by the government. Recently, the Town and Country Planning Department relaxed norms for the construction of buildings and allowed the construction of flats and buildings up to 10 storeys high in Himachal Pradesh. The entire state falls in Seismic Zone V.

Officials are closely monitoring the situation and have advised people to remain alert while avoiding the spread of rumours. Detailed damage assessment reports are expected after inspections by the concerned departments.

The tremor served as a stark reminder of the region’s seismic vulnerability and the importance of preparedness in minimising the impact of future earthquakes.