Modernising panchayats priority of government: Minister

Panchayats form the foundation of rural development and economy and modernising them is the priority of the state government, said Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh after inaugurating a new Community Centre at Mehli in Shimla district on Friday. Built at a cost of Rs 1.14 crore, the facility has a conference hall, library, offices for the panchayat pradhan and secretary, a Gram Rozgar Sevak room, kitchen and toilets.

The minister said that similar new panchayat buildings were being constructed across the state. He added that “Himachal is the only state in the country where the design of new panchayat buildings has been kept uniform”.

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He said that around Rs 50 lakh had been spent on development works in Mehli panchayat in the past two years. A multipurpose building with parking facilities was also proposed in the area, for which an estimate was being prepared.

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The minister also laid the foundation stone of the Ghorpa-Shildi road and inaugurated a herbal garden at Government Senior Secondary School, Mehli. He urged the youth to stay away from drugs and take up sports. He said that land had been identified for developing a large playground in the area. He added that the government was working to provide modern facilities in its schools on the lines of convent schools. So far, the CBSE affiliation for 150 government schools had been secured.