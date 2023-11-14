Modi celebrates Diwali with soldiers along China border

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, November 13

Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday celebrated Diwali with soldiers at Lepcha, close to the China border in Spiti region of Lahaul and Spiti in Himachal Pradesh.

The PM shared some visuals of his visit on micro-blogging site X in which he was seen interacting with soldiers at Lepcha and offering them sweets.

The soldiers also seem to be delighted at the visit of the PM, who spared his time to celebrate Diwali with them this year.

The Spiti region shares its boundary with China near Sumdo border. Modi’s visit to Lepcha infused new energy in Indian soldiers, who are protecting Indian territory in sub-zero temperature these days.

“Spending Diwali with our brave security forces in Lepcha has been an experience filled with deep emotion and pride. The country is grateful and indebted to you,” the PM said on X.

“The place where jawans are posted is not less than any temple for me. Wherever you are, my festival is there. Armed forces have taken India’s pride to new heights,” he remarked.

“The courage of our security forces is unwavering. Stationed in the toughest terrains, away from their loved ones, their sacrifice and dedication keep us safe and secure. Away from their families, these guardians of our nation illuminate our lives with their dedication,” the PM added.

