Modi didn’t help state during disaster: Congress

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 24

AICC general secretary KC Venugopal and AICC Himachal in-charge Rajeev Shukla today said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had no right to seek votes here as he had left the state to fend for itself last year when it was hit by a massive natural disaster. They rebutted the Prime Minister’s claims made in his election rallies.

The duo, while addressing a press conference here, alleged that the Centre didn’t help the state at all to cope with the natural calamity, did not address the concerns of apple growers, betrayed the youth through schemes like Agniveer and tried to topple a democratically-elected government through money and muscle power. “How could he seek votes from people after giving such a step-motherly treatment to the state?” asked Venugopal.

Meanwhile, Shukla said all claims made by Modi were false and baseless. “The Prime Minister says the Congress will bulldoze the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Instead, our president Mallikarjun Kharge has already announced that we will complete the incomplete temple, if voted to power,” he added.

Shukla said that other claims made by the Prime Minster like the Congress was scared of Pakistan and the Congress would distribute the properties of people awere totally bizarre.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Narendra Modi #Shimla