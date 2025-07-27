Modi fulfilled Army’s pending demands: MLA

Jaswan-Pragpur MLA Bikram Thakur, on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas today, praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for fulfilling the Indian Army’s long-pending demands.

Bikram, while addressing a gathering of ex-servicemen and Veer Naris at Moin gram panchayat, said that Modi gave soldiers respect and facilities they deserved, which were previously denied to them for decades.

He highlighted the implementation of one rank one pension, a major demand of the armed forces that previous governments failed to fulfil. “Only Modi ji had the resolve to implement the one rank one pension policy. His contribution to the military would always be remembered,” he added.

The former BJP minister paid tribute to the martyrs of the Kargil War and said the day reminded the nation of the bravery and sacrifices of soldiers, who had fought to protect the country. He also remembered former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and credited him with boosting the morale of troops and prioritising national security during critical times like the Pokhran nuclear tests.