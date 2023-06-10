Modi govt focused on infra development, says Rajeev Bindal

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, June 9

The BJP has launched a campaign to make every household in Himachal aware about the achievements of Narendra Modi-led Central Government in the past nine years, said state BJP president Rajeev Bindal here today.

Bindal, while addressing mediapersons, said that in the past nine years, the Central Government had developed infrastructure across the country, including in Himachal Pradesh. He added that the work to widen all major roads to four lanes in Himachal, including the Shimla-Chandigarh, Kiratpur-Manali and Pathankot-Mandi roads, had started.

Feedback on BJP’s LS poll prospects Bindal took feedback from BJP workers in Kangra about the prospects of the party in the Lok Sabha poll

An internal survey had put Kangra on the list of constituencies where the BJP is on a weak footing

Bindal is likely to brief BJP national president JP Nadda about the party’s position in the Kangra constituency during the latter’s forthcoming visit to the district on June 12

He said, "The Narendra Modi government has constructed 122 airports in different parts of the country in the past nine years while only 74 airports were built since Independence."

Bindal flayed the Congress government in the state for failing to fulfil promises made to the electorate before the last Assembly elections.

He said, “The Congress had promised to provide Rs 1,500 pension per month to all women in the 18 to 60 years’ age category in the state, 300 units of free power to all residents and five lakh jobs to the youth. However, the state government has not fulfilled any promise. In the 2024 Lok Sabha poll, the people of the state will punish the Congress for making false promises just to win the Assembly elections.”

Bindal also chaired a meeting of the office-bearers of the Kangra BJP unit.