Modi may address rally in Shimla on May 31 to mark eight years as Prime Minister

Himachal Pradesh BJP president Suresh Kashyap said the rally would be a historic one

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File Photo

Shimla, May 14

Prime Minister Narendra Modi may address a public meeting in Shimla on May 31, marking the eighth anniversary of his prime ministership, Himachal Pradesh BJP president Suresh Kashyap said on Saturday.

Kashyap said in a statement that the rally would be a historic one and attended by a large number of people to celebrate Modi's eight years as the country's prime minister.

Earlier on Wednesday, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had urged the prime minister to hold a national-level function in Himachal Pradesh to mark the eight years of the NDA government at the Centre. Thakur, who had called on PM Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday, said Himachal Pradesh would be honoured to hold this national-level function in which all districts of the country will join.

Inviting the PM to visit Himachal Pradesh, Thakur had also thanked him for his special affection for the state and its people and expressed gratitude for supporting the state government in every way for the speedy development of the state.

HP BJP president Kashyap, also an MP from Shimla, further said in his statement that Modi considers Himachal Pradesh as his second home. Prime Minister came to Himachal Pradesh about five months ago on December 27 to address a rally at the Paddal ground in the chief minister's home district Mandi to mark the fourth anniversary of the Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government in the state.

BJP workers in Himachal Pradesh are already enthusiastic over the party's victory in recent assembly elections in four states, including  Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur, he said, adding they would get more strength after Modi's proposed visit to Shimla.

 Kashyap said BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda had already completed his visit to the four parliamentary segments of the state in the last one month. Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari will also visit the hill state soon, he added.

Claiming that the BJP will form its government again in HP after the next elections due later this year, the state BJP chief said no changes would be made in the state party unit as it is in election mode.  

