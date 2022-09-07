Narendra Modi, Amit Shah to boost poll campaign in Himachal

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, September 6

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari and Smriti Irani, besides Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit the state to boost the BJP’s campaign for the Vidhan Sabha elections due in November.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a mega Yuva rally, tentatively scheduled to be held in Mandi district around September 20

The BJP Election Management Committee met here today to chalk out a strategy to counter the Congress, which has announced 10 guarantees to woo voters. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a mega Yuva rally, tentatively scheduled to be held in Mandi district around September 20. Besides, other top BJP leaders will visit all areas of the state to boost the election campaign,” said a senior party leader. The rallies of all other senior central leaders would be scheduled after September 26.

Deliberations were held at the meeting on preparing a road map for the elections. The BJP has been working from booth to the state level to ensure the repeat of its government. Rallies would be held in every district in the presence of national leaders.

BJP president Suresh Kashyap, state in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna, state election co-incharge Devinder Singh Rana and state organisational secretary Pavan Rana attended the Election Committee Meeting presided over by chairman Rajeev Bindal.

The BJP would come out with a ‘golden vision document’ to counter the 10 guarantees announced by the Congress. Bindal said, “We have had a meeting of the vision document committee. We have received suggestions from every section of society to prepare the golden vision document.”

He said that the BJP had constituted 18 departments for the successful management of the upcoming elections and all teams were working in the field to apprise people of the achievements of the Jai Ram Thakur government. “All teams are working in tandem and coordination in the party is excellent,” claimed Bindal.

He said that the BJP had a jumbo-size election team consisting of retired government employees, ex-servicemen, businessmen, farmers and economists.

#amit shah #narendra modi #nitin gadkari #rajnath singh #smriti irani #yogi adityanath