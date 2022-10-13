Modi to lay stone of bulk drug park at Haroli today

Una, October 12

Satpal Singh Satti, Chairman of the State Finance Commission, today said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would flag off the Vande Bharat Express train to New Delhi from the Una railway station tomorrow. He would also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of development projects worth Rs 2,051 crore in the district.

Satti, while addressing mediapersons here, said that this train would the fourth Vande Bharat train in the country. “The Central Government has set a target of starting 75 Vande Bharat trains by the end of August 2023. Three such trains are already running from New Delhi to Gandhinagar (Gujarat), Varanasi and Mata Vaishno Devi, Katra. The new train will stop briefly at Una, Nangal, Chandigarh and Ambala during its 412 km journey to be covered in five hours and 15 minutes,” he added.

Satti said that the Prime Minister would also lay the foundation stone of a bulk drug park at Haroli. He added that the country imports active pharmaceutical ingredients (API), main raw material used in manufacturing medicines, and following Covid outbreak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that three bulk drug parks would be set up in the country for manufacturing APIs.

He said that the drug park would be set up at a cost of Rs 1,923 crore and would provide direct employment to 10,000 youth, besides indirect livelihood opportunities to about 20,000 individuals and institutions. He added that the park would considerably reduce the import of APIs and help save foreign reserve. It would also make drugs affordable for common people.

Satti said the Prime Minister would lay the stone at the Indira Gandhi Sports Ground and also address a public rally there. — OC

Una-Hamirpur rail link foundation laying shelved

The Railways had on Tuesday announced the laying of the foundation stone of the proposed Una to Hamirpur rail line by the Prime Minister but the plan was shelved on Wednesday.

The initial location survey of the rail line involved 54.1 km distance and an estimated construction cost of Rs 7,000 crore. However, in another survey the distance was reduced to 44 km.

The project cost was also revised to about Rs 5,800 crore. However, the Railways has allocated only Rs 1,000. It includes construction of a major tunnel in Una through Solasinghi Dhar mountains.

