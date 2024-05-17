Modi will protect quota for SC, OBC, says Kangana

Our Correspondent

Kullu, May 16

Kangana Ranaut, BJP candidate from the Mandi parliamentary constituency, today attacked political leaders for their statement about Pakistan having the atom bomb and the need to have talks with Pakistan to end terrorism.

Kangana, while addressing an election rally at Anni in Kullu, said, “The country does not want an unstable and weak government led by the Congress. The people of the country will not allow the Congress to come to power.”

She alleged, “Congress leaders want to take away the reservation of SC, OBC and tribals and give it to a particular community. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will neither allow the Constitution to be tampered with nor will he allow reservation to be done away with.” She added that the BJP would not allow reservation on the basis of religion.

She said that every vote of yours would contribute to the formation of a strong government led by Narendra Modi at the Centre. She added that anyone who voted for the Congress by mistake was sure to have his vote wasted.

